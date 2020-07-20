Target, Walmart Hand Sanitizers Latest To Join FDA List Of Potentially Toxic Products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially deadly hand sanitizer products.
Michael George reports.
People Are Drinking Hand Sanitizer And Dying As A ResultPeople are getting sick and even dying after swallowing hand sanitizer, reports CNN.
Four died and others have suffered impaired vision or seizures, the CDC says.
Hand sanitizer is everywhere and is..
Clorox wipes & coin shortages: How to stay healthy and save moneyCompanies making cleaning products are having a hard time keeping up with the demand while more hand sanitizers are making the FDA’s ‘do not use’ list. And another shortage is costing Americans..
FDA's List Of Dangerous Hand Sanitizers Grows To More Than 100The FDA's list of dangerous hand sanitizers has grown to more than 100.