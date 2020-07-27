New Alheimer's Blood Test A Major Breakthrough For Patients, Loved Ones
A newly-developed blood test for Alzheimer's disease is now within reach.
Elizabeth Cook reports on what could be a huge breakthrough.
New Blood Test Is 96% Accurate At Spotting Alzheimer'sA blood test intended to measure levels of a protein in the human body has an amazing secondary purpose. It is 96% accurate in identifying people with Alzheimer's disease instead of another forms of..
