Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

8 Can't Wait Proposal
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
8 Can't Wait Proposal
8 Can't Wait Proposal
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Acknowledges the accomplishments of the chattanooga police department's work in comparing their policies to the 8 can't wait campaign proposals and making recent changes.

Councilwoman demetrus coonrod got the ball moving on this resolution.

"chief roddy, you know, he implemented some of this before being asked and made changes ahead of it you know.

So i'm really proud of his efforts in doing that."

"i wanted to make sure that we had a safeguard in place to protect what chief roddy had done.

So if someone else comes in they won't be able to undo what he's done."

C-p-d has determined that they have met all the 8 can't wait proposals.

Police chief david roddy says they are working to get special connect pages on the city's website to share more about the policies.

City council members will vote on the proposed




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'We don't want to confront the Guv, hope he accepts the Cabinet proposal'

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling...
Mid-Day - Published

Cardinal Resources fields improved offer of A$0.70 from Shandong Gold

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) has received a revised and improved...
Proactive Investors - Published

CleanSpark launches partnership program to accelerate growth

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK), a diversified software and services company, announced Friday the...
Proactive Investors - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sounds Alarm About New Stimulus Bill Proposal [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sounds Alarm About New Stimulus Bill Proposal

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sounding the alarm about the new stimulus bill proposed by Senate Republicans in Washington. He says the failure to include state and local aid will have an impact on your bank..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published
City Of Miami Considering Lawsuit Against County Over Coronavirus Relief Funding [Video]

City Of Miami Considering Lawsuit Against County Over Coronavirus Relief Funding

CBS4's Joan Murray reports Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said his city is entitled to $81 million in federal help, but the county's "proposal would get our citizens as little as $8 million."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:28Published
De Blasio Calls Republican Stimulus Proposal 'Non-Starter' [Video]

De Blasio Calls Republican Stimulus Proposal 'Non-Starter'

"This plan literally provides zero support for state and local governments that are fighting through this crisis, that are struggling just to keep basic services going, to provide the health support..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:08Published