8 Can't Wait Proposal

Acknowledges the accomplishments of the chattanooga police department's work in comparing their policies to the 8 can't wait campaign proposals and making recent changes.

Councilwoman demetrus coonrod got the ball moving on this resolution.

"chief roddy, you know, he implemented some of this before being asked and made changes ahead of it you know.

So i'm really proud of his efforts in doing that."

"i wanted to make sure that we had a safeguard in place to protect what chief roddy had done.

So if someone else comes in they won't be able to undo what he's done."

C-p-d has determined that they have met all the 8 can't wait proposals.

Police chief david roddy says they are working to get special connect pages on the city's website to share more about the policies.

City council members will vote on the proposed