One person killed in fiery crash

We begin tonight wth breaking news.

One person is dead after a truck hit a tree and burst into flames in limestone county.

You're taking a look at that scene just moments after it happened.

This is a live look at the scene now.

Crews worked for hours cleaning up debris.

Just moments ago police cleared the scene and re- opeed the road.

The limestone county coroner told us it happened on mooresville road in belle mina.

He also told us the body of the victim was burned beyond recognition.

It will require d-n-a and forensic testing to identify the driver.

- heard the vehicle bottom out on the road - came outside when they ran into their front walkway and knocked over bricks - that's when they saw it explode - exploded four times - neighbors called 911 - the coroner said the body is completely unrecognizable - investigators left the scene a while ago but wreckers have been working to clear out the debris police still have this road blocked off something neighbor mentioned was how often cars speed down this road even tho the speed limit is 35