Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota Twins Unveil George Floyd Tribute On Outfield Wall During Home Opener
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Minnesota Twins Unveil George Floyd Tribute On Outfield Wall During Home Opener

Minnesota Twins Unveil George Floyd Tribute On Outfield Wall During Home Opener

The Twins home opener is an event that typically packs downtown as fans celebrate the start of baseball.

The game reflected what's going on in Minneapolis and around the country, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:47).WCCO 4 News at 10 - July 28, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KatherineWeesn3

Katherine Weesner RT @WCCO: During the Twins Home Opener, the team honored George Floyd's memory by unveiling a tribute on the outfield wall. | https://t.co/… 12 seconds ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota During the Twins Home Opener, the team honored George Floyd's memory by unveiling a tribute on the outfield wall. | https://t.co/AnedRfKUeA 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Homer Bailey To Make Twins Debut In Home Opener [Video]

Homer Bailey To Make Twins Debut In Home Opener

Minnesota Twins welcome Homer Bailey as starting pitcher in tonight's Home Open At Target Field, Mike Max reports (1:54)WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:54Published
Twins Home Opener To Honor George Floyd With Memorial Graphic, Moment Of Silence [Video]

Twins Home Opener To Honor George Floyd With Memorial Graphic, Moment Of Silence

George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and frontline COVID-19 workers will be honored during the Minnesota Twins’ home opener next week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:46Published
‘I Really Regret Moving Here’: Being Black In Buffalo [Video]

‘I Really Regret Moving Here’: Being Black In Buffalo

Christiane Cordero meets up again with Corey Moore, this time at his home in Buffalo, where he held a candid conversation about race (3:20). WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:20Published