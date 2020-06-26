Minnesota Twins Unveil George Floyd Tribute On Outfield Wall During Home Opener
The Twins home opener is an event that typically packs downtown as fans celebrate the start of baseball.
The game reflected what's going on in Minneapolis and around the country, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:47).WCCO 4 News at 10 - July 28, 2020
Homer Bailey To Make Twins Debut In Home OpenerMinnesota Twins welcome Homer Bailey as starting pitcher in tonight's Home Open At Target Field, Mike Max reports (1:54)WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 28, 2020
Twins Home Opener To Honor George Floyd With Memorial Graphic, Moment Of SilenceGeorge Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and frontline COVID-19 workers will be honored during the Minnesota Twins’ home opener next week. Katie Johnston reports.
