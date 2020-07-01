Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe

German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe

German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCannin Portugal in 2007 are searching a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannoverin northern Germany for a third day in a row.

Police are using excavators andsniffer dogs to investigate the area.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Is Europe At The Start Of A Second Wave Of COVID-19? [Video]

Is Europe At The Start Of A Second Wave Of COVID-19?

CNN reports fresh outbreaks of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are sweeping across Europe as they have in Asia. Amid renewed lockdown measures, the virus is sending a clear message: no country is safe from a resurgence. Germany was a model for effectively handling the pandemic. Steered by calm, clearly communicating Chancellor Angela Markel, Germany responded rapidly and quickly built an infrastructure for mass testing.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

German police excavate plot of land in search linked to McCann case

 SEELZE, Germany — Police excavated a plot of land near the German city of Hanover in search of clues in a case that prosecutors said was linked to the..
WorldNews

After Tough Greek Stance, Turkey Blinks in East Mediterranean

 ATHENS - After Greece put its military on high alert and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also intervened, Turkey has pulled back plans to send an energy research..
WorldNews

Rise in Germany's COVID-19 cases very worrying: RKI

 BERLIN, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The rapid rise in Germany's COVID-19 cases is very worrying, the country's public health agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on..
WorldNews

Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Disappearance of Madeleine McCann 2007 disappearance

Madeleine McCann: Investigators search German garden [Video]

Madeleine McCann: Investigators search German garden

German investigators are searching a garden in Hanover in connection with thedisappearance of Madeleine McCann. Police began work at the site on Monday andare expected to remain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Julia Meyer, a pressspokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, confirmed that theactivity was linked to the investigation, but could not comment further. Localmedia reports included pictures of an excavator at the scene and officersusing shovels.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Madeleine McCann investigators search German allotment

 It is connected with an investigation into the man suspected over the three-year-old's disappearance.
BBC News

Hanover Hanover Capital of Lower Saxony, Germany

Madeleine McCann: German police search Hanover allotment near where suspect Christian Brueckner lived

 Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are searching an allotment in Germany, according to local reports.
Independent

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Madeleine McCann case: German police search Hanover garden

Police investigating the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann are digging up a plot of land in the...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphIndependent


German police dig through garden in Madeleine McCann investigation

German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007...
CTV News - Published

News24.com | Police search garden allotment in Germany in Madeleine McCann case: prosecutors

Police are searching a garden allotment in the northern German city of Hanover in connection with the...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

SplendidPsyche

Splendid Psyche German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe https://t.co/vlOKUTc2nX 10 minutes ago

aliceboogirl

Carmel Gaffney RT @Independent_ie: Police are searching a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannover in northern Germany for a third day in a row https://t.… 18 minutes ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie Police are searching a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannover in northern Germany for a third day in a row https://t.co/Y2edlabwLv 23 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe https://t.co/7XFCbkLChg 28 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com HANNOVER, Germany (AP) — German police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Por… https://t.co/Ks26qcMXJ8 37 minutes ago

billy61076848

billybones RT @breakingnewsie: German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe https://t.co/SUu5h8GNjH 41 minutes ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe https://t.co/a0ihFkTSy4 https://t.co/LXKsPrIJHL 2 hours ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Case Of Missing Toddler Madeleine McCann Springs To Life Once More [Video]

Case Of Missing Toddler Madeleine McCann Springs To Life Once More

13 years ago, British toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family's holiday villa in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Despite intensive searches and numerous investigations, the case went cold. But..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Police search for Madeleine McCann's body [Video]

Police search for Madeleine McCann's body

Police in Portugal have begun searching for the body of Madeleine McCann down a number of wells near to where she disappeared.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:26Published
Madeleine McCann case: German paedophile identified as new suspect [Video]

Madeleine McCann case: German paedophile identified as new suspect

A new development in one of the UK's most high-profile missing persons cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published