Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hidden cellar found in German probe into Madeleine McCann disappearance
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Hidden cellar found in German probe into Madeleine McCann disappearance

Hidden cellar found in German probe into Madeleine McCann disappearance

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have finished theirsearch of a garden in Germany and discovered the remains of a cellar, localmedia reported.

Prosecutors said the two-day search in Hanover was linked to amurder investigation involving a 43-year-old man but could not commentfurther.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Disappearance of Madeleine McCann 2007 disappearance

Madeleine McCann: Suspect Christian B rented allotment, neighbour says

 An allotment owner in Germany claims the main suspect rented the plot that is being searched by police.
BBC News
German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe [Video]

German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe

German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCannin Portugal in 2007 are searching a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannoverin northern Germany for a third day in a row. Police are using excavators andsniffer dogs to investigate the area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

German police excavate plot of land in search linked to McCann case

 SEELZE, Germany — Police excavated a plot of land near the German city of Hanover in search of clues in a case that prosecutors said was linked to the..
WorldNews
Madeleine McCann: Investigators search German garden [Video]

Madeleine McCann: Investigators search German garden

German investigators are searching a garden in Hanover in connection with thedisappearance of Madeleine McCann. Police began work at the site on Monday andare expected to remain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Julia Meyer, a pressspokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, confirmed that theactivity was linked to the investigation, but could not comment further. Localmedia reports included pictures of an excavator at the scene and officersusing shovels.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

US says it will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany [Video]

US says it will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany

US says it will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:39Published

US to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany in 'strategic' move

 President Trump says the move is a response to Berlin's failure to meet targets on defence spending.
BBC News

AP Top Stories July 29 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 29th: US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany; Trump defends doctor who touts coronavirus cure; Rep. Gohmert tests..
USATODAY.com

Trump defends Germany withdrawal

 President Donald Trump is defending the decision to pull U.S. troops out of Germany, telling reporters "we're reducing the force because they're not paying their..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Madeleine McCann suspect's 'secret cellar' found

Madeleine McCann suspect's 'secret cellar' found German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Madeleine McCann disappearance: Police dig for hidden cellar allegedly owned by suspect

German investigators looking into the 2007 disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann have found...
National Post - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDeutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph


German police dig through garden in Madeleine McCann investigation

German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007...
CTV News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

McCann suspect accused of rape [Video]

McCann suspect accused of rape

Police investigating Madeleine McCann's disappearance are looking into claims of rape against the suspect.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:36Published
Case Of Missing Toddler Madeleine McCann Springs To Life Once More [Video]

Case Of Missing Toddler Madeleine McCann Springs To Life Once More

13 years ago, British toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family's holiday villa in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Despite intensive searches and numerous investigations, the case went cold. But..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Police search for Madeleine McCann's body [Video]

Police search for Madeleine McCann's body

Police in Portugal have begun searching for the body of Madeleine McCann down a number of wells near to where she disappeared.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:26Published