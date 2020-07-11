Hidden cellar found in German probe into Madeleine McCann disappearance

|
Disappearance of Madeleine McCann 2007 disappearance
Madeleine McCann: Suspect Christian B rented allotment, neighbour saysAn allotment owner in Germany claims the main suspect rented the plot that is being searched by police.
BBC News
German garden search continues amid Madeleine McCann probe
German police excavate plot of land in search linked to McCann caseSEELZE, Germany — Police excavated a plot of land near the German city of Hanover in search of clues in a case that prosecutors said was linked to the..
WorldNews
Madeleine McCann: Investigators search German garden
Germany Country in Central Europe
US says it will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany
US to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany in 'strategic' movePresident Trump says the move is a response to Berlin's failure to meet targets on defence spending.
BBC News
AP Top Stories July 29 PHere's the latest for Wednesday July 29th: US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany; Trump defends doctor who touts coronavirus cure; Rep. Gohmert tests..
USATODAY.com
Trump defends Germany withdrawalPresident Donald Trump is defending the decision to pull U.S. troops out of Germany, telling reporters "we're reducing the force because they're not paying their..
USATODAY.com
