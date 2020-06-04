Madeleine McCann: Investigators search German garden

|
|
Disappearance of Madeleine McCann 2007 disappearance
Madeleine McCann investigators search German allotmentIt is connected with an investigation into the man suspected over the three-year-old's disappearance.
BBC News
Madeleine McCann: German police search Hanover allotment near where suspect Christian Brueckner livedPolice investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are searching an allotment in Germany, according to local reports.
Independent
Madeleine McCann suspect investigated over rape linkPortuguese police are investigating if a suspect in the case may be linked to a rape three years before.
BBC News
Braunschweig City and district in Lower Saxony, Germany
Madeleine McCann is dead, German prosecutor says
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
|
|
|
|
