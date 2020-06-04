Madeleine McCann: Investigators search German garden

German investigators are searching a garden in Hanover in connection with thedisappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Police began work at the site on Monday andare expected to remain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Julia Meyer, a pressspokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, confirmed that theactivity was linked to the investigation, but could not comment further.

Localmedia reports included pictures of an excavator at the scene and officersusing shovels.