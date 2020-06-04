Madeleine McCann case: German paedophile identified as new suspect

The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann once told a former colleague that the little girl was dead.
Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz spoke on Saturday (June 6) of their hopes that there will be a resolution to the case of British girl Madeleine McCaan, who went missing there 13 years ago when she was 3 years old. Edward Baran reports.
Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick says Madeleine McCann is still being treated as a missing persons investigation and that British officers are working closely with German and Portuguese police after a new appeal for information was launched.
It is more than 13 years since three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from the Portuguese coastal village of Praia da Luz while on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry, and siblings. As the Metropolitan Police have identified a suspect, here is a timeline of events surrounding her disappearance and some of the developments over the following years.
