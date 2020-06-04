Global  

Madeleine McCann case: German paedophile identified as new suspect
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Madeleine McCann case: German paedophile identified as new suspect
A new development in one of the UK's most high-profile missing persons cases.
Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Disappearance of Madeleine McCann 2007 disappearance

Madeleine McCann: German suspect told colleague she was dead [Video]

Madeleine McCann: German suspect told colleague she was dead

The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann once told a former colleague that the little girl was dead. Lenta Johlitz worked with Christian Brueckner at a corner shop in north Germany. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:31Published
Town where Madeleine McCann went missing hopes for closure [Video]

Town where Madeleine McCann went missing hopes for closure

Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz spoke on Saturday (June 6) of their hopes that there will be a resolution to the case of British girl Madeleine McCaan, who went missing there 13 years ago when she was 3 years old. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published
Met Commissioner on McCann appeal [Video]

Met Commissioner on McCann appeal

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick says Madeleine McCann is still being treated as a missing persons investigation and that British officers are working closely with German and Portuguese police after a new appeal for information was launched. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
Madeleine McCann: A timeline of key dates and developments [Video]

Madeleine McCann: A timeline of key dates and developments

It is more than 13 years since three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from the Portuguese coastal village of Praia da Luz while on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry, and siblings. As the Metropolitan Police have identified a suspect, here is a timeline of events surrounding her disappearance and some of the developments over the following years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

Videos found in secret lair of Maddie McCann suspect Christian Brueckner

Videos found in secret lair of Maddie McCann suspect Christian Brueckner Videos found inside one of squalid "secret lairs" of convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner and...
New Zealand Herald - Published


McCann: German police want to retest sample [Video]

McCann: German police want to retest sample

German police want to retest a mystery saliva sample in the case of missing Madeleine McCann.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:13Published
Interview: The German prosecutor in the McCann case [Video]

Interview: The German prosecutor in the McCann case

German authorities say they have 'some evidence' that Madeleine McCann is dead as he urges help from Britons.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:51Published
Gerry and Kate McCann welcome suspect news [Video]

Gerry and Kate McCann welcome suspect news

The spokesperson for Kate and Gerry McCann, Clarence Mitchell, says the couple welcome the news that German prosecutors are investigating a man in relation to the disappearance of their daughter,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:38Published