Lords peer struggles with mask while on train

Conservative former minister Lord Duncan of Springbank held his mask in frontof his face as he asked a minister a question, which is likely to raisequestions over whether this was in line with the rules regarding facecoverings.

Lord Duncan appeared aboard a speeding train on screens in theHouse of Lords chamber as he asked a question about engagement with thedevolved administrations in a scheme to allow eligible Hongkongers to move tothe UK.

House of Lords House of Lords Upper house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom


Hongkongers Hongkongers Citizens of Hong Kong

