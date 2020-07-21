Lords peer struggles with mask while on train

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
House of Lords Upper house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom
Hongkongers Citizens of Hong Kong
We asked how many Hongkongers seek asylum in Australia. This is what we foundExclusive: According to a decade of data obtained by SBS under the Freedom of Information Act, asylum and refugee claims from Hong Kong residents have spiked in..
SBS
UK unveils citizenship offer for Hongkongers
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
UK unveils new special visa for Hong Kong's BNO holdersThe move paves the way for almost three million Hong Kongers to apply for British citizenship.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources