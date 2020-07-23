Fort Wayne Community Schools announces 2020 Transition Day date

FWCS says Transition Day is designed to give students the chance to learn about their new school, find their lockers, practice school routines, such as navigating the lunch line, and learn more about how in-person and remote learning will work this year.

Fort wayne community schools is holding a transition day on tuesday next week.the transition day is for kindergarten, sixth and ninth graders who most likely haven't been in their schools before because of the pandemic.

Kindergarten students will meet with their teachers individually at assigned times throughout their day at school.

Sixth and ninth graders will attend during assigned times by last name to keep groups of students small.parents are also invited to take part in the transition day.you can learn more about when you can attend and what you can expect from the transition day by clicking on this story over on wfft