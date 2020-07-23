Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fort Wayne Community Schools announces 2020 Transition Day date
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Fort Wayne Community Schools announces 2020 Transition Day date

Fort Wayne Community Schools announces 2020 Transition Day date

FWCS says Transition Day is designed to give students the chance to learn about their new school, find their lockers, practice school routines, such as navigating the lunch line, and learn more about how in-person and remote learning will work this year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Could be removed.

Fort wayne community schools is holding a transition day on tuesday next week.the transition day is for kindergarten, sixth and ninth graders who most likely haven't been in their schools before because of the pandemic.

Kindergarten students will meet with their teachers individually at assigned times throughout their day at school.

Sixth and ninth graders will attend during assigned times by last name to keep groups of students small.parents are also invited to take part in the transition day.you can learn more about when you can attend and what you can expect from the transition day by clicking on this story over on wfft




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FWCS_Jobs

FWCS Jobs If you or anyone you know are looking for a part-time OR full-time job opportunity with Fort Wayne Community Schoo… https://t.co/MhlRLCIatw 39 minutes ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne Students entering kindergarten, and sixth grade and ninth grade in Fort Wayne Community Schools will have an opport… https://t.co/Yntu8u6Rud 11 hours ago

MU_Griff

Shannon Griffith RT @wane15: Fort Wayne Community Schools has pushed back the start of the school year by 3 days. But why exactly? We're asking, tonight on… 19 hours ago

wane15

WANE 15 Fort Wayne Community Schools has pushed back the start of the school year by 3 days. But why exactly? We're asking,… https://t.co/xZK0kT4Gwh 19 hours ago

amcneer

Alan McNeer RT @louie_tran: JUST IN: School leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools announced they are moving back the start of the academic year to… 2 days ago

louie_tran

Louie Tran JUST IN: School leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools announced they are moving back the start of the academic… https://t.co/ZrDn6dUnLC 2 days ago

FortWaynesNBC

Fort Wayne's NBC Fort Wayne Community Schools began their drive-thru registration Thursday to combat the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/MOpvkEJFRR 6 days ago

FortWaynesNews

Fort Wayne News FWCS Announces “Return To Learn” Overview: Fort Wayne Community Schools will offer parents options as students Retu… https://t.co/ri0oGaX3bM 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Collier County push back start date [Video]

Collier County push back start date

Collier County pushes back start date of school to August 31st like Lee County Schools.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:13Published
FWCS pushes start date back, and prepares for more technology [Video]

FWCS pushes start date back, and prepares for more technology

The first day of school for Fort Wayne Community school students has been pushed back from August 10th to August 13th so teachers can get more training.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Hillsborough Superintendent wants to push back first day of school to August 24 [Video]

Hillsborough Superintendent wants to push back first day of school to August 24

The Hillsborough County School Superintendent is looking to push back the first day of school for the 2020-2021 academic year. Story: https://bit.ly/2Ottd64

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:21Published