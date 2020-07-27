Netflix Greenlights A Prequel To 'The Witcher'

Fans of "The Witcher" have something to celebrate.

Netflix has announced a prequel of the popular show will be coming to the streaming service.

According to a press release, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will consist of six-parts.

According to CNN, it will be a live-action limited series shot in the UK.

The story will follow the origin of the very first Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres'.

"The Witcher" stars Henry Cavill and is based on the series of books by Andrzej Sapkowski.