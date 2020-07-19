'It's Being Overblown': Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Voices Thoughts On Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:27s - Published 3 minutes ago 'It's Being Overblown': Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Voices Thoughts On Coronavirus A rising prospect for the Denver Nuggets' shared his views on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on social media. Michael Porter, Jr. says "the coronavirus is being used for a bigger agenda." Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 濃いポン酢 RT @NuggetsNationCP: Michael Porter Jr. thinks the coronavirus is being overblown - "Personally I think the coronavirus is being used obvio… 24 minutes ago eyendaskyff RT @usatodaysports: Michael Porter Jr. said on his verified Snapchat account that there is an "agenda" behind the COVID-19 pandemic and tha… 38 minutes ago Charles Thomas🟧 RT @USATODAY: "Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda," Porter said on his verified Snapchat accou… 59 minutes ago ♎ Altaïr ☘ RT @Sportando: Nuggets’ Michael Porter says coronavirus being overblown to scare people into being controlled. Porter says he has never be… 1 hour ago Sportando Nuggets’ Michael Porter says coronavirus being overblown to scare people into being controlled. Porter says he has… https://t.co/uX136iH01K 1 hour ago Just a Simple Woman Another non believer, til he gets it. Porter said in a Snapchat video that he believes COVID is being overblown. https://t.co/tY3VYZUqpH 2 hours ago