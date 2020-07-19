Global  
 

'It's Being Overblown': Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Voices Thoughts On Coronavirus
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:27s - Published
A rising prospect for the Denver Nuggets' shared his views on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on social media.

Michael Porter, Jr. says "the coronavirus is being used for a bigger agenda." Katie Johnston reports.

