'It's Being Overblown': Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Voices Thoughts On Coronavirus
A rising prospect for the Denver Nuggets' shared his views on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on social media.
Michael Porter, Jr. says "the coronavirus is being used for a bigger agenda." Katie Johnston reports.
Porter said in a Snapchat video that he believes COVID is being overblown.
