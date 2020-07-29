Jazz artist Gregory Porter to sing for NASA launch

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Jazz artist Gregory Porter, in an interview with Reuters, talks about his new single "Concorde": an ode to space exploration.

Porter will perform on Thursday as part of a ceremony marking the launch of NASA's next generation rover that will search for signs of habitable conditions on Mars.

