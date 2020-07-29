Jazz artist Gregory Porter to sing for NASA launch

|
|
Nasa Mars 2020: First aircraft to fly on another planetIngenuity is a 1.8kg (4lb) helicopter that will ride to Mars attached to the belly of Nasa's Perseverance.
BBC News
NASA's mission to Mars looks for signs of lifeAn unmanned rover will look for clues of ancient life in the dry bed of a vanished lake in NASA's upcoming Mars mission – and, for the first time ever, fly a..
USATODAY.com
NASA ups the ante with its newest Mars roverNASA is upping the ante with its newest rover headed to Mars. Set to rocket away this week from Florida, the spacecraft named Perseverance is NASA's brawniest..
USATODAY.com
Meet the boy who named NASA's Mars roverOne young schoolboy may be watching NASA's Mars 2020 mission launch more closely than others. 13-year-old Alex Mather submitted the winning name, "Perseverance",..
USATODAY.com
|
|
