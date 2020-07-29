US CORONAVIRUS POTTS

The clock is ticking for washington to review unemployment benefits that run out this week

Nbc's tracie potts is tracking what's happening on capitol hill and tells us what's happening today.

:00 :20 :30 with three days to go (mcconnell natsot, "it's politics as usual."

:03-:05) democrats and republicans are making little progress on unemployment benefits that run out friday.

(sot: senate minority leader chuck schumer/ (d) new york :12-:15) "when we have negotiations, mcconnell won't even show up."

Republicans want to cut the 600 dollar a week federal bonus to 200 dollars.

(sot: house speaker nancy pelosi/ (d) california :20-:26) "they're not even saying, let's get it done.

They're just saying, well, maybe we'll do $200."

Republicans claim many are earning more than when they were working.

(sot: senate majority leader mitch mcconnell/ (r) kentucky :30-:38) "we should not be taxing somebody who's been stocking shelves for months so the government can pay her neighbor more than she makes to sit at home."

Meantime, president trump is again pushing the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus.

(sot: president donald trump/ no super :49-:59) "i happen to believe in it.

I would take it.

As you