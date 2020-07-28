Global  
 

Hugh Jackman Reacts To First Acting Emmy Nomination
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Hugh Jackman Reacts To First Acting Emmy Nomination

Hugh Jackman Reacts To First Acting Emmy Nomination

After receiving four previous nods for hosting, Hugh Jackman got his first Emmy nomination for acting.

The star reacts to be recognized as an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in HBO's "Bad Education".

