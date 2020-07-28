Hugh Jackman Reacts To First Acting Emmy Nomination
After receiving four previous nods for hosting, Hugh Jackman got his first Emmy nomination for acting.
The star reacts to be recognized as an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in HBO's "Bad Education".
Hugh Jackman, More React To Emmy Nominations(CNN) Those lucky enough to snag an Emmy nomination on Tuesday are feeling all the feels and we are here for it. Hugh Jackman, outstanding lead actor in a limited series or tv movie for "Bad Education"..