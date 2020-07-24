Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 08:44s - Published 1 week ago Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, chats with WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams about school reopening plans and why voters should choose her husband in the November election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Michael Williams speaks with Eric Trump



Michael Williams talked online with Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s sons. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 11:13 Published 4 days ago To The Point 8/2/20 - Part 2



Michael Williams speaks with Dr. Jill Biden and Michael Barnett, Chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 05:08 Published 1 week ago Lovecraft Country - HBO



Lovecraft Country New trailer - Plot synopsis: LOVECRAFT COUNTRY, based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:20 Published 2 weeks ago