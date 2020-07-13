Global  
 

Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports
Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports

Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports

Manchester City are nearing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds according to British media.

Man City may sign winger Torres from Valencia

 Manchester City could make Valencia winger Ferran Torres their first summer signing and are also expected to target centre-backs.
Man City showed Uefa 'blatant disregard' in FFP case

 Man City showed a "blatant disregard" to co-operate during Uefa's investigation into whether they broke FFP rules, says Cas.
Manchester City showed 'blatant disregard' in Uefa FFP case, says Cas

 Man City showed a "blatant disregard" to co-operate during Uefa's investigation into whether they broke FFP rules, says Cas.
Real Madrid striker Mariano tests positive for Covid-19

 Real Madrid striker Mariano tests positive for Covid-19, less than two weeks before Real are set to play Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions..
