Rihanna Sends Megan Thee Stallion Flowers Following Shooting | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Legends supporting legends.

Rihanna recently sent flowers and well wishes to Megan Thee Stallion in the wake of the latter's headline-making recovery from a shooting incident earlier this month.

