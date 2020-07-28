Rihanna Sends Megan Thee Stallion Flowers Following Shooting | Billboard News
Legends supporting legends.
Rihanna recently sent flowers and well wishes to Megan Thee Stallion in the wake of the latter's headline-making recovery from a shooting incident earlier this month.
