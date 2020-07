Emmanuel Acho: Cam's quest to prove 'haters' wrong may backfire as Patriots' defense loses veterans

As the New England Patriots' defense continues to lose veterans such as Dont'a Hightower and Brandon Bolden, Cam Newton is still posting messages on social media to his 'haters.'

Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes Cam Newton is setting himself up for failure by posting on social media without a proper defense to back him up.