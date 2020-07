Nevada sheriff threatened a Douglas County library Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 8 minutes ago Nevada sheriff threatened a Douglas County library Nevada sheriff threatened a Douglas County library over its Black Lives Matter posts on social media. 0

BLACK LIVES MATTER.SHERIFF DAN COVERLEY TOLD THELIBRARY NOT TO BOTHER CALLING9-1-1 FOR HELP ANYMORE.THE DIRECTOR OF THE LIBRARYRESPONDED SAYING THE MESSAGEWAS MEANT TO PROMOTEINCLUSIVITY.A SPOKESPERSON FOR THECOUNTY--- WALKED BACKEDCOVERLEY'S CLAIMS SAYING...THEY WOULD CONTINUE TO RESPONDTO 9-1-1 CALLS.





