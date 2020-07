Sheriff threatens library after BLM post Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 20 seconds ago Sheriff threatens library after BLM post A sheriff in Douglas County, Nevada threatened a library after they posted support for Black Lives Matter. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BLACK LIVES MATTER.SHERIFF DAN COVERLEY TOLD THELIBRARY NOT TO BOTHER CALLING911 FOR HELP ANYMORE.THE DIRECTOR OF THE LIBRARYRESPONDED SAYING THE MESSAGEWAS MEANT TO PROMOTEINCLUSIVITY.A SPOKESPERSON FOR THECOUNTY--- WALKED BACKEDCOVERLEY'S CLAIMS SAYING THEYWOULD CONTINUE TO RESPOND TO911 CALLS.ANOTHER BIG LOSS FOR LAS VEGAS-- WE





You Might Like

Tweets about this