Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India's air power amid China tension
The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets will touch down at Haryana's Ambala this afternoon.

Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria will be at the strategically key Ambala air base to receive the Rafale jets.

The jets, piloted by IAF officers, took off from Merignac in southwest France and refueled midair on the way.

The fleet will be inducted into the Indian Air Force as part of its No.

17 Squadron, also known as the ''Golden Arrows'', and will be stationed at the Ambala air base.

The Modi government had signed a Rs 59,000-crore deal on September 23, 2016 for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

All 36 rafale jets are expected to be delivered by 2022.

The induction of the jets come amid tensions between India and China at the LAC in Ladakh.

So why is Rafale considered a gamechanger by experts across the world?

And what impact will it have on the actions of India's hostile neighbours?

Watch this edition of In Focus to find out.

