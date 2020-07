Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps

Some good news on the defence front as the much anticipated Rafale jets make their way to Ambala air base from France.

With this, India will get a much-needed boost in its military arsenal.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday further imposed a ban on 47 more Chinese apps there were operating as clones of the apps that were banned last month.

Is this enough to tame the dragon?

Top stories with Vikram Chandra