The Indian government has banned an additional 47 Chinese apps, including Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite and more.

India Bans 47 More Chinese Apps, Following Ban of 59 in June

The govt banned 47 more Chinese apps which are apparently clones of the 59 applications which were...

Also reported by • Fossbytes

The govt banned 47 more Chinese apps which are apparently clones of the 59 applications which were...

Also reported by • Mid-Day

· On June 29 India banned 59 Chinese apps including video app TikTok, which is wildly popular in...