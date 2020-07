HE ADMITTED TO SETTING THE FIREIN A SERIES OF TWEETS.Fay: ANOTHER LIVE LOOK NOW FROMTEMPE AS CREWS CLEAN UP THE MESSLEFT BEHIND ON THE TRAINDERAILMENT AND FIRE OVER TEMPETOWN LAKE.SO MANY OF YOU WERE ABLE TOCAPTURE WHAT HAPPENED.ABC15'S SONU WASU WITH ATIMELINE OF EVENTS.

A bridge over Tempe Town Lake caught on fire and partially collapsed after a train derailed; witness...

A bridge over Tempe Town Lake has caught on fire and partially collapsed after a train derailed....

A train derailed and is on fire on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake on Wednesday.