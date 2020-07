School Closures Drastically Reduced COVID-19 Cases And Deaths

Closing schools across the US in March reduced the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Doctors and scientists have reported the reduction was by as much as 60% in some areas.

Some states saw a lower number of confirmed infections at the time of school closure.

They also likely saw the biggest positive impact of children remaining at home.

These states cut cases by an estimated 72%, according to reports at UPI.