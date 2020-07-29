Global  
 

People in Modoc County react to the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county
For the first time, the coronavirus has moved into Modoc County.
Death the coronavirus shutout in modoc county -- now over.... action news now reporter ana torrea shows us how the community us handling the news.

Trt:15 ana torrea atorreanews the modoc county public health department is investigating the first 2 cases of coronavirus here in the county.

And people tell me, the virus was bound to make its way here.

But the news of the coronavirus in the area has some businesses concerned.

Take v* esperanza rubio owns "ruibio taqueria" in alturas.

When news broke of the first cases of coronavirus here: now she worries that the virus could spread here-- which could impact business.

Take so* trt:16 esperanza rubio owner of rubio's taqueria i was happy cause there was no virus and town but now im worried because after awhile there can be another one.

Take v* people like steven carillo tell me: there should be tighter regulations to help keep the community safe.

Take so* trt:07 steven carillo lives in fort bidwell i dont want to pass it on, i dont want to be a person that catches it or passes it// i'd rather stay health.

Take v* and rubio's taqueria has signs posted inside and out.

Asking community members to mask up.

Take so* trt:06 esperanza rubio owner of rubio's taqueria and this is a business, there's a lot of people, different kind of people everyday ana ta* trt:19 ana torrea atorreanews modoc county public health says: the 2 confirmed cases are isolating at home and are from the same household.

Public health is working to identify if they came into contact with anyone else.

Reporting in alturas, in modoc county ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Anchor ta* back in may: modoc county became the first county to- reopen in california.

