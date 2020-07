Morales: More than 100 law enforcement agencies will no longer be coming to help with DNC security



More than 100 law enforcement agencies will no longer be coming to help Milwaukee police with security for the Democratic National Convention, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in an interview Tuesday. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago

GRAPHIC: Man arrested after putting three cats into laundrette washing machines



This is the sickening moment a thug was caught on CCTV putting three cats into a washing machine. A horrified local noticed the drowned moggies when they opened the door to load their clothes into.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago