U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:19s - Published
U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals

U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals

Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday in a much-anticipated congressional hearing that put four of America's most prominent tech CEOs in the hot seat.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

