U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Big Tech Label for large technology companies including Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft
Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos and Cook lambasted in Big Tech hearingGoogle chief executive Sundar Pichai has been subjected to a withering cross-examination on the search giant's alleged "stealing" of content and assisting of..
WorldNews
Lawmakers, United in Their Ire, Lash Out at Big Tech’s LeadersThe chiefs of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook faced withering questions from Democrats about anti-competitive practices and from Republicans about..
NYTimes.com
Biased Big Tech algorithms limit our lives and choices. Stop the online discrimination.We would never tolerate age, sex or race discrimination at a grocery store or car lot, but we have allowed it to run rampant in the digital world.
USATODAY.com
Google American technology company
Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon go virtually to Washington: Big Tech CEOs questioned over antitrust concernsBipartisan panel split between questions of fairness to small business, vs. silencing conservative thought
USATODAY.com
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democrats set schedule for Aug. 17-20 national convention in MilwaukeeDemocrats will meet for two hours nightly when they stage their national convention next month in Milwaukee.
USATODAY.com
Biden supports national mask mandateDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he supports a national mask mandate to help fight COVID-19. He told Las Vegas TV station KSNV that rules could..
USATODAY.com
U.S., Oregon agree to phase out federal agents from Portland(Reuters) – Oregon’s governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay..
WorldNews
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for non-surgical procedureIf Ginsburg were forced to leave the court, President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans would try to expand the court's conservative majority.
USATODAY.com
Ex-C.I.A. Chief Criticizes Silence of Top Republicans on Russian InterferenceA new book by John Brennan is another salvo in the political debate over the intelligence community’s investigation of the election interference campaign.
NYTimes.com
