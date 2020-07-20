U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

Oregon's governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with protesters.
Actor Jim Belushi is pro-cannabis. He has left acting to join the cannabis industry. He has a reality show, "Growing Belushi", about his efforts to grow his legal cannabis farm in Oregon. On the debut episode he talked about his brother, famed "Saturday Night Live" and "Animal House" star John Belushi. John died at 33 of a cocaine and heroin overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in 1982.
At least two federal buildings in Portland had to be closed for safety reasons. The threat was received Thursday and warned of a possible car bomb targeting federal property in Portland. The Portland office of the US Bankruptcy Court was closed because of a threat of violence in the area. Also closed was the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. According to Newser, federal offices in the area have been shuttered because of the threat.