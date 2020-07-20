Global  
 

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

Oregon's governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with protesters.

