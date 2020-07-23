Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest
Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest

The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city.

Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city in Oregon, said it was the first time he had been teargassed.

Protesters had lit a large fire and armed agents launched teargas and stun grenades into the crowd.

Wheeler was mostly jeered by demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents.

The mayor has opposed the federal agents’ presence, but has faced harsh criticism for not taking more action to protect citizens.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Oregon lawmakers demand federal agents leave amid protest clashes

Despite pleas from protesters in Portland, federal agents are staying put, firing tear gas and...
CBS News - Published

Federal agents tear gas Portland Mayor

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Portland's mayor tear gassed by federal agents

The mayor of Portland, Ore., was tear gassed by federal agents late Wednesday as he stood at a fence...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV NewsJerusalem Post



Tweets about this

4GTLive

Maria Luke RT @greg_doucette: 8️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ Portland, OR: the Mayor of Portland went out into the crowd for a photo op, got teargassed by federal troops a… 7 hours ago

EdwardARowe1

Edward A. Rowe Trump on Portland mayor who was tear-gassed by federal agents: 'They knocked the***out of him' https://t.co/Jsj5wfGu6p via @YahooEnt 1 day ago

Danno_a_Jyd

Danno: a JyD RT @Danno_a_Jyd: 'Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was teargassed after meeting with protesters, by federal agents who have swarmed the city stre… 1 day ago

rhonmhon8

Monteroc RT @415holgate: 'I saw nothing which provoked this response,' says Portland mayor teargassed by federal troops https://t.co/chP39CFipG 2 days ago

Tauna46462899

Tauna @JoyceWhiteVance Ask the mayor of Portland about being teargassed while on the streets talking to peaceful proteste… https://t.co/jkIffVg9q2 2 days ago

TravelinSoles1

TravelinSoles Trump on Portland mayor who was tear-gassed by federal agents: 'They knocked the***out of him' https://t.co/MYjgzaTKMt 2 days ago

bluskyejules

Juli Trump on Portland mayor who was tear-gassed by federal agents: 'They knocked the***out of him' https://t.co/4BFHxmlmpU 2 days ago

condoqueenCS

Christine Bronstein RT @ModernMaccabi: The mayor of Portland watching an attempt to burn down a Federal Courthouse, with people inside. Then tells media that p… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest – video [Video]

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest – video

The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:13Published
Gov. Brown addresses federal withdrawal from Portland [Video]

Gov. Brown addresses federal withdrawal from Portland

Governor Kate Brown issued a video statement this afternoon — reiterating that federal agents will withdraw from Portland, and demanding that there be no further vandalism or violence downtown.

Credit: KDRVPublished
Crowd chants "Black Lives Matter" during protest in Portland, Oregon [Video]

Crowd chants "Black Lives Matter" during protest in Portland, Oregon

Night after night for nearly two months, protesters have taken to the streets of Portland, Oregon, for demonstrations against racial injustice that have devolved into vandalism and clashes with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published