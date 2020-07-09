Global  
 

US says it will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:39s - Published
US says it will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany
US to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany in 'strategic' move

 President Trump says the move is a response to Berlin's failure to meet targets on defence spending.
BBC News

AP Top Stories July 29 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 29th: US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany; Trump defends doctor who touts coronavirus cure; Rep. Gohmert tests..
USATODAY.com

Trump defends Germany withdrawal

 President Donald Trump is defending the decision to pull U.S. troops out of Germany, telling reporters "we're reducing the force because they're not paying their..
USATODAY.com

Pentagon to pull 12,000 US troops from Germany following Trump demands, slammed as gift to Russia

 Members of Trump's own political party have criticized the troop move as a gift to Russia and a threat to U.S. national security.
USATODAY.com

US plan to pull troops from Germany sparks criticism from lawmakers in both parties

Congressional lawmakers are pushing back against the announcement by the Secretary of Defense Mark...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


US military in Germany: What you need to know

A decision to move US troops out of Germany would mark a major change in the defense relationship...
Deutsche Welle - Published

US Could Remove More Than 11,000 Troops From Germany

US Could Remove More Than 11,000 Troops From Germany By C. Todd Lopez The United States will bring some American service members home from their...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldCBC.caFOXNews.com



