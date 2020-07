About 12,000 US troops to be pulled out of Germany Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 2 minutes ago About 12,000 US troops to be pulled out of Germany About 12,000 US troops will be pulled out of Germany. More than half will return home and the rest will shift to other European countries like Italy and Belgium. 0

MORE THAN HALF WILL RETURN HOME...AND THE REST WILL SHIFT TO OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES...LIKE ITALY AND BELGIUM. THE DEFENSE SECRETARY SAYS THE MOVES PROMOTE LARGER STRATEGIC GOALS. SUCH AS DETERING RUSSIA AND REASSURING EUROPEAN ALLIES. IT ALSO SHIFTS FORCES FURTHER EAST INTO THE BLACK SEA AND BALTIC REGION. THE PLAN WILL COST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AND TAKE YEARS TO COMPLETE.





