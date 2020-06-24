Katherine Langford Wants to Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Katherine Langford Australian actress
In Netflix's 'Cursed,' it's a woman who wields the swordKatherine Langford's new series "Cursed" is a retelling of the world of King Arthur and Merlin but told through a female lens, with Langford's character as the..
USATODAY.com
Katherine Langford & Cast of 'Cursed' on the Message Behind Their Magical Show | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 05:04Published
Katherine Langford's lockdown skin care routine
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:33Published
Morgan Stark Marvel Comics character, Tony Stark's daughter
Iron Man Superhero appearing in Marvel Comics publications
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources