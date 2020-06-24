Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katherine Langford Wants to Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Katherine Langford Wants to Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Katherine Langford Wants to Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Langford was cast as a teenage version of Tony Stark's daughter, Morgan, in 'Avengers: Endgame' .

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Katherine Langford Katherine Langford Australian actress

In Netflix's 'Cursed,' it's a woman who wields the sword

 Katherine Langford's new series "Cursed" is a retelling of the world of King Arthur and Merlin but told through a female lens, with Langford's character as the..
USATODAY.com
Katherine Langford & Cast of 'Cursed' on the Message Behind Their Magical Show | THR News [Video]

Katherine Langford & Cast of 'Cursed' on the Message Behind Their Magical Show | THR News

Katherine Langford and the cast of 'Cursed' discuss the 'grueling' process of shooting the show and more.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 05:04Published
Katherine Langford's lockdown skin care routine [Video]

Katherine Langford's lockdown skin care routine

'13 Reasons Why' star Katherine Langford wants to "give back" to her skin in lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:33Published

Morgan Stark Morgan Stark Marvel Comics character, Tony Stark's daughter


Iron Man Iron Man Superhero appearing in Marvel Comics publications


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Katherine Langford Wants Another Marvel Role [Video]

Katherine Langford Wants Another Marvel Role

Langford was cast as a teenage version of Tony Stark's daughter, Morgan, in 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:03Published
Katherine Langford would love to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe [Video]

Katherine Langford would love to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Katherine Langford is keen to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after her performance as Morgan Stark was cut from 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:23Published
Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell Talk 'Cursed' Season 1 [Video]

Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell Talk 'Cursed' Season 1

The new Netflix fantasy drama "Cursed" offers a fresh take on the young King Arthur. The cast, including Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell and Gustaf Skarsgård tell ET Canada digital reporter Morgan..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:24Published