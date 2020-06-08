Ram Temple: Soil collected from Gorakhnath math, to be used on foundation day

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square to celebrate August 5 Ram Temple groundbreakingProminent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani told that among the prominent billboards that are being..
IndiaTimes
UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs police to remain vigilant ahead of bhoomi pujan' ceremony on August 5Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.
DNA
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Security tightened in UP districts bordering Nepal ahead of PM's visit to AyodhyaThey have been asked to ascertain the identity of people before allowing them through the open and porous border, he said. The ADG referred to "some intelligence..
IndiaTimes
Gorakhnath Hindu yogi and saint
Gorakhnath Math Temple in Uttar Pradesh, India
Unlock 1.0: CM Yogi offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31Published
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13Published
PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54Published
India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM ModiSpeaking at the inauguration of Supreme Court building in Mauritius, Modi said that the two countries friendship draws strength from the past and also and looks..
DNA
Vishva Hindu Parishad Indian right-wing Hindu militant organisation
Bhoomi pujan: Owaisi opposes Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebrationsAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
Soil from Badrinath, water from Alaknanda River sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Offical page of Shree Ram Mandir Trust
Reports about time capsule being placed underground at Ram temple site are baseless: Champat RaiReports circulating in the media about a time capsule being placed beneath the site of the Ram temple, Ayodhya are baseless, said Champat Rai, general secretary..
IndiaTimes
Time capsule to be placed below Ayodhya temple“The capsule will be lowered 200 feet below the surface to ensure that there are no disputes in future,” Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member..
IndiaTimes
'Time capsule will be placed 2,000 ft under Ram Temple construction site': Trust Member
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources