Ram Temple: Soil collected from Gorakhnath math, to be used on foundation day

Ayodhya's Ram Temple administration collected soil from Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers accompanied the temple administration.

Soil will be used in the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Temple.

"Soil and water from India's various religious places will be offered during the foundation-laying ceremony.

VHP informed us that soil from Gorakhnath math will also be used in the event.

We are handing over math's soil to Ram Temple administration.

On August 5, we will celebrate and lit 'diyas' here," said Dwarka Tiwari, Secretary of Gorakhnath Temple.

The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to begin nine months after the Supreme Court's verdict.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing the construction work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone in a mega ceremony on August 5.

PM Modi is likely to perform puja before laying the foundation stone.

PM Modi will be guided by a team of priests who will perform Vedic rituals.

Only 200 people will be part of the foundation-laying ceremony due to Covid-19 pandemic.