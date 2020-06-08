Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ram Temple: Soil collected from Gorakhnath math, to be used on foundation day
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Ram Temple: Soil collected from Gorakhnath math, to be used on foundation day

Ram Temple: Soil collected from Gorakhnath math, to be used on foundation day

Ayodhya's Ram Temple administration collected soil from Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers accompanied the temple administration.

Soil will be used in the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Temple.

"Soil and water from India's various religious places will be offered during the foundation-laying ceremony.

VHP informed us that soil from Gorakhnath math will also be used in the event.

We are handing over math's soil to Ram Temple administration.

On August 5, we will celebrate and lit 'diyas' here," said Dwarka Tiwari, Secretary of Gorakhnath Temple.

The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to begin nine months after the Supreme Court's verdict.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing the construction work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone in a mega ceremony on August 5.

PM Modi is likely to perform puja before laying the foundation stone.

PM Modi will be guided by a team of priests who will perform Vedic rituals.

Only 200 people will be part of the foundation-laying ceremony due to Covid-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square to celebrate August 5 Ram Temple groundbreaking

 Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani told that among the prominent billboards that are being..
IndiaTimes

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs police to remain vigilant ahead of bhoomi pujan' ceremony on August 5

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.
DNA

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Security tightened in UP districts bordering Nepal ahead of PM's visit to Ayodhya

 They have been asked to ascertain the identity of people before allowing them through the open and porous border, he said. The ADG referred to "some intelligence..
IndiaTimes

Gorakhnath Gorakhnath Hindu yogi and saint


Gorakhnath Math Gorakhnath Math Temple in Uttar Pradesh, India

Unlock 1.0: CM Yogi offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple [Video]

Unlock 1.0: CM Yogi offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on June 08. Government has allowed re-opening of places of worship from today. Government has allowed reopening of religious places. Devotees have been asked to not bring offerings to temples so as to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi [Video]

New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences. The new Supreme Court building is a symbol of our cooperation and shows value of both the countries. Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect. I am happy that this project has completed on schedule and within the initial estimated costs."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published
PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing [Video]

PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. The court is first India-assisted project after coronavirus outbreak. The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the Special Economic Package (SEP) of 353 million dollars extended by Government of India to Mauritius in 2016. Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth said, "I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. I seize this opportunity to convey our solidarity to you, government and people of India in these trying times."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi

 Speaking at the inauguration of Supreme Court building in Mauritius, Modi said that the two countries friendship draws strength from the past and also and looks..
DNA

Vishva Hindu Parishad Vishva Hindu Parishad Indian right-wing Hindu militant organisation

Bhoomi pujan: Owaisi opposes Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebrations

 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
Soil from Badrinath, water from Alaknanda River sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony [Video]

Soil from Badrinath, water from Alaknanda River sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony

The soil from Badrinath and water from Alaknanda River is being sent to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has left for Ayodhya with the soil and the holy water. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple is scheduled to be held on August 05.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Offical page of Shree Ram Mandir Trust

Reports about time capsule being placed underground at Ram temple site are baseless: Champat Rai

 Reports circulating in the media about a time capsule being placed beneath the site of the Ram temple, Ayodhya are baseless, said Champat Rai, general secretary..
IndiaTimes

Time capsule to be placed below Ayodhya temple

 “The capsule will be lowered 200 feet below the surface to ensure that there are no disputes in future,” Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member..
IndiaTimes
'Time capsule will be placed 2,000 ft under Ram Temple construction site': Trust Member [Video]

'Time capsule will be placed 2,000 ft under Ram Temple construction site': Trust Member

Member of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Kameshwar Chaupal said that a time capsule will be placed at Ram Temple construction site. He said, "A time capsule will be placed about 2000 ft down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about history of the temple, he'll only get facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beautification drive underway in Ayodhya [Video]

Beautification drive underway in Ayodhya

Street graffiti and cleanliness work is underway in Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
Ram Temple | 'PM Modi shouldn't attend bhoomi pujan as Prime Minister': Asaduddin Owaisi [Video]

Ram Temple | 'PM Modi shouldn't attend bhoomi pujan as Prime Minister': Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5 in his official capacity, but can..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:11Published
Ram Temple: Soil from Badrinath sent to Ayodhya, PM Modi likely to perform puja [Video]

Ram Temple: Soil from Badrinath sent to Ayodhya, PM Modi likely to perform puja

Soil from Badrinath and water from the Alaknanda river have been sent to Ayodhya. The soil & water will be used in the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:33Published