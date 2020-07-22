Joey King's 3 best film & TV roles you have to see

'The Kissing Booth 3' has already been filmed and there's a teaser trailer to prove itJust a few days ago "The Kissing Booth 2" debuted on Netflix. Netflix announced that the hit teen romance will become a trilogy next year. The original "Kissing Booth," released in May 2018 The..
Joey King’s Guide to a Perfect Summer Glow—And the $7 Facial Spray That Fakes a Spa TripIn her Beauty Secrets video, the Kissing Booth 2 star shares how to appreciate SPF while still mastering bronzer.
'The Kissing Booth 2' Cast Shares Their First Kisses, Acting Roles & MoreJoey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young of 'The Kissing Booth 2' tell Teen Vogue their “first” everything! From first red carpet jitters to their..