UMBRELLA ACADEMY S2: Robert Sheehan Sings Songs That Inspire Him

Robert Sheehan's Klaus forms a cult in season two of The Umbrella Academy, spouting words of wisdom inspired by modern-day lyrics, so we asked him what songs he lives his life by.

Plus Tom Hopper reveals which event in history he would like to change.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn