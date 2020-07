The Umbrella Academy Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy Season 2, based on the Dark Horse Comics series by the same name.

It stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton and Mary J.

Blige.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date: July 31, 2020 on Netflix Are you excited for The Umbrella Academy Season 2?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!