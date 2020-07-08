Global  

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 2
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:06s - Published
THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 2 Official Trailer [HD] Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda On October 1, 1989, seven extraordinary humans were born.

On July 31, 2020 they return.

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy streams July 31, only on Netflix.

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 trailer slams the gang into a 1960s apocalypse

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 ended on a time traveling cliffhanger, and the trailer for Season 2...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Just JaredPolygonIndependent


My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Drops ‘Here Comes the End’ for Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’

My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way soundtracks the end of the world with his solo single "Here Comes...
Billboard.com - Published


SharonShyBrown

Shybelisk of Wokeness (#BlackWomenInSports) RT @Variety: Netflix Unveils ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch) https://t.co/WiznuGAkkv 31 seconds ago

beetlesugar

i ♡ you Netflix: Release The Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer!! Amazon: Aren't you twats lucky that I showed up? Here you… https://t.co/PE0CzcIvCY 1 minute ago

961KISS

961 KISS Excited for Season 2 of #UmbrellaAcademy? The trailer is out now. https://t.co/0hRLp75FjL 2 minutes ago

bigfootrichie

robin! me seeing that hazel is in umbrella academy season 2 and just flipping my fucking lid i cannot contain the love i have for that man 2 minutes ago

5ABIOmatic

KANYE A5ADA RT @ComicBook: The first trailer for The Umbrella Academy season two is here and the internet is rightfully freaking out https://t.co/eXipy… 3 minutes ago

Gwayemo

G RT @rocksound: Gerard Way has just released a new song featuring Judith Hill for season 2 of 'The Umbrella Academy' - this is 'Here Comes T… 3 minutes ago

odetoellaa

ella ≠ DJUNGELSKOG RT @GerardWayST: “Gerard Way has released a brand-new song, titled Here Comes The End! The fun throwback number, featuring vocals from Judi… 4 minutes ago

m_zedng

国語 RT @ComplexPop: Netflix Debuts Trailer For 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 https://t.co/ddugm5Xake https://t.co/O9YzQEKJjE 4 minutes ago


Umbrella Academy season 2 – official trailer (Netflix)

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 02:51Published