'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya

Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"
Eid-ul-Adha: Prices of sacrificial goats hit amid COVID-19 crisisWith Eid-ul-Adha almost here, animal traders in Jammu and Kashmir say they are unable to sell goats at viable prices due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Eid al-Adha: Bakery shops open amid COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar
Bakrid 2020: People gather at Delhi Gate to buy goats, COVID norms flouted
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
Residents in Queensland’s coronavirus hotspots want better multicultural messagingCoronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Logan, one of Australia's most diverse cities.
The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19
Tajikistan: Coronavirus brings bonanza of aid, but zero accountabilityBefore the coronavirus pandemic struck, Tajikistan had to plead and wheedle for any grant money and loans that came its way. Since the crisis arrived, however,..
Coronavirus vaccine: UK signs new deal for 60 million doses of potential COVID-19 solution
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Three Qld women charged over Vic travelThree Queensland women will face court for dodging quarantine after returning to the Sunshine State from Melbourne while infected with COVID-19.
Hancock: Must protect UK from second wave
Bihar Health Minister visits hotel-turned-hospital for COVID patients in Patna
Libya Country in North Africa
UN deplores deadly shooting of three Europe-bound migrants in Libya
Three migrants shot dead in Libya after failed crossing to EuropeThe Libyan authorities shot dead three Sudanese migrants trying to flee detention late on Monday, after they failed to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, a UN..
After Tough Greek Stance, Turkey Blinks in East MediterraneanATHENS - After Greece put its military on high alert and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also intervened, Turkey has pulled back plans to send an energy research..
