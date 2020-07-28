Global  
 

Tracy Morgan heading for divorce
Tracy Morgan heading for divorce

Tracy Morgan heading for divorce

The 30 Rock star has separated from his wife Megan Wollover, the mother of his seven-year-old daughter Maven, and he shared a statement in which he said sadly after nearly five years of marriage he and Megan are filing for divorce.

