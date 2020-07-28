Tracy Morgan heading for divorce Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:41s - Published Tracy Morgan heading for divorce The 30 Rock star has separated from his wife Megan Wollover, the mother of his seven-year-old daughter Maven, and he shared a statement in which he said sadly after nearly five years of marriage he and Megan are filing for divorce. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Tracy Morgan American comedian and actor Tracy Morgan, wife Megan Wollover announce divorce after nearly 5 years of marriage Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover are filing for divorce. They married in 2015, a year after Morgan was critically injured in a highway crash.



USATODAY.com 12 hours ago MOVIE REVIEW: Scoob! by Graham Pierrepoint -

SCOOB! IMDb Dir: Tony Cervone Starring Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried,..

One News Page Staff 2 days ago



You Might Like