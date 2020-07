Three Banksy Paintings Sell For $2.9 million At Auction

Three Banksy paintings have been sold at auction for $2.9 million.

The lot consisted of 3 paintings titled "Mediterranean Sea View 2017".

The paintings fetched far more than the expected price of $1 million to $1.5 million.

They gad been previously displayed in the lobby of the Walled Off Hotel, which the artist opened in Bethlehem in 2017.

The proceeds from the auction are earmarked to support a Palestinian hospital.