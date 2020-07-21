Trump Derides Mail-in Voting Again, But This Time Suggests Delaying the 2020 Election
President Trump once again attacks mail-in voting, but this time floats the idea of delaying the 2020 presidential election.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be DelayedTrump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed President Donald Trump made the suggestion in a series of tweets on Thursday morning. Donald Trump, via Twitter Trump has made claims of fraudulent mail-in..
President Trump suggests delaying 2020 electionPresident Trump is suggesting the 2020 election should be delayed. He tweeted that mail-in voting would lead to a fraudulent election.
Facebook Labeling Posts From Trump, BidenAfter President Donald Trump posted an unfounded claim to Facebook on Tuesday that mail-in voting could lead to a "corrupt election," the social network slapped a label on it. But the label did not..