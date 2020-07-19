Global  
 

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election.

Wallace first asked Tump whether he was a “good loser,” to which Trump admitted he was not.

Donald Trump, via 'Fox News' He then asked Trump to “give a direct answer” as to whether or not he would accept the results of the election.

Trump refused, saying he would “have to see” before accepting any results.

Donald Trump, via 'Fox News' Trump then referenced mail-in voting, saying he thought it was going to “rig the election” in Joe Biden’s favor.

According to election experts published in 'TIME', his critique is largely unsubstantiated, as there is little evidence that mail-in voting would benefit one party more.

In fact, mail-in voting is expected to improve voter turnout, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

