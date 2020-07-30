Can the election be delayed?

Seven day suspension of their license ?

"* and then campaign 2020 the presidental election is less than a 100 days away... while many people are looking forward to this day the president is talkng about perhaps delaying the november election.

Kimt news 3 maleeha kamal spoke to both sides of the isle in olmsted county to see what they think of the presidents words.

Look live: president donald trump tweeted this morning about potentially delaying the november election because of voter fraud.

The presidents tweet "with universal mail?

"* voting (not absentee voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most inaccurate & fraudulent election in history.

It will be a great embarrassment to the usa.

Delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Mark liebow is a chair for olmsted county dfl party.

He says the coronavirus has changed every element of our lives which would naturally including the way we vote.

He says in his conversation with the election office he was told that they saw an increase in mail in voting in 2018 ... and were expecting to see an increase this election despite covid.

"so they are ready for it.

They have changed their processes.

They've upped their game in terms of dealing with this so they count the votes so it wont drag for weeks after the fact they will count it before the polls close.

But the olmsted county gop party says there is room for great error.

"i don't know if the post office could even handle that kind of volume.

I believe it could be fraudelent.

There have been reports of ballots being mailed to locations that they weren't supposed to show up.

It brings up the question will they end up in the right hands entirely possible but we don't know that.

S look live:although the president did make this comment congress would be the one to determine if an election can be the president has no authority to delay an election, and the constitution gives congress the power to set the date for voting.

In washington, lawmakers from both parties said almost immediately there was no likelihood the election would be delayed.

Yet the president's tweet provides an opening ?

"*?

"* long feared by democrats ?

"*?

"* that both he his supporters might refuse to accept the presidential results.