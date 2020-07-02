Global  
 

Google's $2.1 bln Fitbit deal 'faces EU probe'
Google's $2.1 bln Fitbit deal 'faces EU probe'

Google's $2.1 bln Fitbit deal 'faces EU probe'

Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit will face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation next week, people familiar with the matter have said.

Joe Davies reports.

