COVID-19 causing football schedule change in North Alabama

High school football starts in less than a month in alabmaa.

Two schools in north alabama are changing their football schedules because of covid 19.

Deshler and muscle shoals are starting their seasons in september instead of august.

Pkg: muscle shoals has called off its' rivalry game with florence this season... "it's dissappointing escpecially for the seniors, a lot of them are friends and that nature."

The other game affected, is the trojans game against deshler, which is moved to september 25.

Muscle shoals superintendent chad holden says the decision to start football later came after the school board moved the start date of class to august 20.

"i said in that board meeting we are having a slow and cautious return to school."

Holden wants same approach for athletics.

But all sports can continue practicing like they have since june 8.

"we are going to have the same risk mitigation measures in place, with distancing masks and sanitizing."

This will be the first time florence and muscle shoals haven't played since 2013.

Florence head coach will hester says, change is the name of the game during these uncertain times.

"just chalk it up as another covid-19 peice of adversity i guess."

Tag: rusellville is the other school affected by deshler's schedule change.

The times daily reported today its the first time the school's have skipped their game since 1987.

Reporting for waay 31 sports imlynden