'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo Sheds Light on Character's Famous Gasp | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:38s - Published 1 day ago 'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo Sheds Light on Character's Famous Gasp | THR News 'Hamilton' star Phillipa Soo is shedding some light on the debated gasp her character lets out at the conclusion of the Broadway show. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this