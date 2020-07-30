'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo Sheds Light on Character's Famous Gasp | THR News
'Hamilton' star Phillipa Soo is shedding some light on the debated gasp her character lets out at the conclusion of the Broadway show.
Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR NewsBrad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' promoted three actors to series regulars and Phillipa Soo on that much-debated gasp her..