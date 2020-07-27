NASA Perseverance En Route To Mars; The Chive Is Here To Help Pay Rent | Digital Trends Live 7.30.20
Reynaldo Reyes RT @DigitalTrends: NASA #Perseverance En Route To Mars; @TheChive Is Here To Help Pay Rent | Digital Trends Live 7.30.20 #DTLive #NEWS #Tec… 58 minutes ago
Free A&S by Gerd NASA’s #Perseverance rover took off at 7:50 a.m. EDT on July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Fla., and is now on its way to… https://t.co/r0wHmodOhh 2 hours ago
Digital Trends NASA #Perseverance En Route To Mars; @TheChive Is Here To Help Pay Rent | Digital Trends Live 7.30.20 #DTLive #NEWS… https://t.co/yvBSmHzTGx 2 hours ago
I’m the OA ☀️ RT @WeatherRadarUS: #NASA's #Perseverance rover has successfully left Earth and is now en route to #Mars. This is the first rover with the… 3 hours ago
Rashad Welch RT @Newsy: The control center in California was hit with an earthquake ahead of the launch, but it didn't affect liftoff.
https://t.co/jpwT… 3 hours ago
Newsy The control center in California was hit with an earthquake ahead of the launch, but it didn't affect liftoff.
https://t.co/jpwTx2qKiL 3 hours ago
Weather & Radar USA #NASA's #Perseverance rover has successfully left Earth and is now en route to #Mars. This is the first rover with… https://t.co/BXU31bgGVQ 3 hours ago
Badfish The $2.4-billion 'Perseverance' rover en route to Mars will scour a dried-out crater lake where life-forms could've… https://t.co/VxORbdFcO7 4 hours ago
The Chive Is Here To Help Pay Rent | Digital Trends Live 7.30.20
The Witcher Gets A Prequel; Previewing NASA's Perseverance Launch | Digital Trends Live 7.27.20On Digital Trends Live today: 300 NBA fans will be able to project themselves into the stands at games - we talk through the NBA fan experience with Sara Zuckert; Our space expert, Georgina Torbet,..